Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are getting ready to welcome Pittsburgh to town this weekend after taking a much-needed break.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we asked you who the team’s MVP is two-thirds of the way through the season.

Here’s how you voted:

Sam Hartman: 42%

Mitchell Evans: 3%

Audric Estimé: 40%

Xavier Watts: 7%

Someone else: 8%

