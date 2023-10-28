Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are getting ready to welcome Pittsburgh to town this weekend after taking a much-needed break.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we asked you who the team’s MVP is two-thirds of the way through the season.

Here’s how you voted:

  • Sam Hartman: 42%
  • Mitchell Evans: 3%
  • Audric Estimé: 40%
  • Xavier Watts: 7%
  • Someone else: 8%

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll. Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff each week during the season for more polls like this one.

