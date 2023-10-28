Irish offense looking to get back to early season form

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Through the first four weeks of the season, the Notre Dame offense was a fireworks show.

But recently, that side of the ball has played more like a sparkler.

It’s certainly fair to say that the team’s scoring punch has been more of a jab than a haymaker over the last month or so. It’s been effective at times, but not really the knockout blow that we got used to seeing in the first few weeks.

Now, it doesn’t take a scheduling expert or a college football know-it-all to recognize that the Irish have faced much stiffer competition in those games. In fact, their last four matchups each came against teams that were top-25 in the country when they faced Notre Dame.

But offensive coordinator Gerad Parker says regardless of who they match up against, he and his offense could be better, and they’re working to reach that potential during this last stretch of games.

“For me, I think we’re constantly evaluating,” he says. “You go back and look at what we’ve done, you look at tendencies, you look at everything across the board. You look at what you’ve done well and what you’ve got to grow in. Our guys know it. We’re taking the right steps these four games, we really want to grow and get better and we want to look good doing it. We want to play hard, be penalty-free and have that be our reflection of who we are. That’s who our guys are. Those guys embrace that. I thought they embraced that in the (USC) game, and it’s how we’re going to have to finish this thing to put this thing where we really want it to be at the end of the year.”

This team was at a 40-plus point per game pace over the first month of the season. In the games since, that average has dropped down to around 25.

Parker says the bye week was a helpful chance to get refreshed for this last stretch of the season. We’ll see if those offensive schemes have been refreshed as well when the Irish welcome Pitt to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at the House that Rockne Built. You can watch the game right here on WNDU.

