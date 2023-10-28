Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional semifinals and Michigan playoffs
(WNDU) - Both of our states are officially in the postseason now, as our Indiana schools play in sectional semifinals and our Michigan schools kick off their playoffs.
Most of our schools in the Wolverine state are playing in district semifinals, but we have a couple of 8-Player teams in our area that are playing in regional semifinals.
Here’s a look at the scores from playoff matchups involving our local teams.
For a look at scores across the state of Indiana, click here. For Michigan, click here.
INDIANA
Class 6A Sectional 2
Warsaw 31, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 17
Penn 35, Elkhart 0
Class 5A Sectional 10
Michigan City at LaPorte
Class 5A Sectional 11
Mishawaka 48, Goshen 14
Concord 49, Adams 10
Class 4A Sectional 17
New Prairie at Kankakee Valley
Culver Academies 46, Highland 13
Class 4A Sectional 18
NorthWood 56, Washington 14
Northridge 49, Wawasee 20
Class 3A Sectional 26
John Glenn 25, Fairfield 8
Knox 15, West Noble 13
Class 2A Sectional 33
Bremen 21, Wheeler 18
LaVille 50, Whiting 0
Class 2A Sectional 34
Lafayette Central Catholic 28, Rochester 22
Class 1A Sectional 41
South Newton at North Judson
Triton 56, Culver 0
Class 1A Sectional 43
Carroll (Flora) 49, Caston 6
Tri-Central 17, West Central 8
GLCAC Championship
Osceola Grace vs. Columbus Crusaders (Ohio) (7 p.m. on Saturday)
MICHIGAN
Division 3 Region 2 District 2
Lakeshore 20, St. Joseph 15
Division 4 Region 2 District 1
Niles 42, Vicksburg 10
Paw Paw 16, Edwardsburg 7
Division 5 Region 2 District 2
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Benton Harbor 6
Berrien Springs 42, South Haven 22
Division 6 Region 3 District 1
Olivet at Constantine (1 p.m. on Saturday)
Buchanan 29, Kalamazoo United 21
Division 8 Region 3 District 1
White Pigeon 40, Centreville 12
8-Player Division 1 Region 4
Martin 44, Marcellus 18
Gobles 50, Mendon 14
