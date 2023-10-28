Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional semifinals and Michigan playoffs

(WNDU) - Both of our states are officially in the postseason now, as our Indiana schools play in sectional semifinals and our Michigan schools kick off their playoffs.

Most of our schools in the Wolverine state are playing in district semifinals, but we have a couple of 8-Player teams in our area that are playing in regional semifinals.

Here’s a look at the scores from playoff matchups involving our local teams.

For a look at scores across the state of Indiana, click here. For Michigan, click here.

INDIANA

Class 6A Sectional 2

Warsaw 31, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 17

Penn 35, Elkhart 0

Class 5A Sectional 10

Michigan City at LaPorte

Class 5A Sectional 11

Mishawaka 48, Goshen 14

Concord 49, Adams 10

Class 4A Sectional 17

New Prairie at Kankakee Valley

Culver Academies 46, Highland 13

Class 4A Sectional 18

NorthWood 56, Washington 14

Northridge 49, Wawasee 20

Class 3A Sectional 26

John Glenn 25, Fairfield 8

Knox 15, West Noble 13

Class 2A Sectional 33

Bremen 21, Wheeler 18

LaVille 50, Whiting 0

Class 2A Sectional 34

Lafayette Central Catholic 28, Rochester 22

Class 1A Sectional 41

South Newton at North Judson

Triton 56, Culver 0

Class 1A Sectional 43

Carroll (Flora) 49, Caston 6

Tri-Central 17, West Central 8

GLCAC Championship

Osceola Grace vs. Columbus Crusaders (Ohio) (7 p.m. on Saturday)

MICHIGAN

Division 3 Region 2 District 2

Lakeshore 20, St. Joseph 15

Division 4 Region 2 District 1

Niles 42, Vicksburg 10

Paw Paw 16, Edwardsburg 7

Division 5 Region 2 District 2

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Benton Harbor 6

Berrien Springs 42, South Haven 22

Division 6 Region 3 District 1

Olivet at Constantine (1 p.m. on Saturday)

Buchanan 29, Kalamazoo United 21

Division 8 Region 3 District 1

White Pigeon 40, Centreville 12

8-Player Division 1 Region 4

Martin 44, Marcellus 18

Gobles 50, Mendon 14

