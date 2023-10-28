Fall is in the air: Beautiful colors showing on Notre Dame’s campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We went outside the lines this week for a little “color commentary” on Countdown to Kickoff, as fall colors are at their peak right now on Notre Dame’s campus!

Our own Tricia Sloma met up with Tim Dyczko, the director of landscape services at the University of Notre Dame. He’s also a certified arborist.

She asked him what trees are responsible for the brilliant color show on campus.

“Usually, the leaves that start changing the first are the maple trees — a lot of your reds, your yellows,” he said. “The walnut trees will change before the maple trees, and they’re not so pretty. Once those maple trees start turning, it really catches your eye here at Notre Dame.”

Some of the most iconic shots are that of the Golden Dome, and yet there’s some color folded in there.

“So, coming down Notre Dame Avenue, that is predominantly all maple trees through there, so that it really gets to be a beautiful shot, especially on the sunny days,” Tim said.

Tim said there are more than 7,000 trees that are documented across campus, and they come in a lot of varieties.

“From oaks to maple, to some unique trees that aren’t necessarily native but they’re just gorgeous to have on campus,” he explained. “Tulip trees, walnut trees, we do have ash trees. So, I know a lot of ash trees were wiped out when the bug came through. Were able to hang on to 34 of those.”

And as the beautiful colors on campus continue to show, Tim says he can’t imagine a campus without trees.

“Campus is so special,” he said. “It just makes Notre Dame what it is.”

All those beautiful leaves will eventually fall to the ground. The landscape services team takes care of all of them. They use blowers and vacuums to collect them.

The leaves are turned into compost and eventually mixed in with soil that is used on campus.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.