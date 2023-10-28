Bethany Christian boys soccer wins school’s first-ever state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Bethany Christian is bringing home a state title for the very first time in school history thanks to its boys soccer team!

The Bruins defeated Forest Park 2-1 (3-1 PKs) in the Class 1A state championship on Saturday at Carroll Stadium on IUPUI’s campus.

Bethany Christian was down 1-0 with barely two minutes left in regulation, but tied it all up on a goal from sophomore Sawyer Beachy.

The two teams went scoreless the remainder of regulation time and during the two seven-minute overtime periods to force a shootout. The Bruins went on to oust the Rangers in the penalty kick round 3-1.

The 4th-ranked Bruins finish their season with a 16-4-2 record after winning their final seven games.

