Bethany Christian boys soccer wins school’s first-ever state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Bethany Christian is bringing home a state title for the very first time in school history thanks to its boys soccer team!
The Bruins defeated Forest Park 2-1 (3-1 PKs) in the Class 1A state championship on Saturday at Carroll Stadium on IUPUI’s campus.
Bethany Christian was down 1-0 with barely two minutes left in regulation, but tied it all up on a goal from sophomore Sawyer Beachy.
The two teams went scoreless the remainder of regulation time and during the two seven-minute overtime periods to force a shootout. The Bruins went on to oust the Rangers in the penalty kick round 3-1.
The 4th-ranked Bruins finish their season with a 16-4-2 record after winning their final seven games.
