Advertise With Us

2nd Chance Pet: Abril

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Abril who is looking for a new home!

To see if Abril is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you are interested in adopting Abril or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Heartland Small Animal Rescue’s adoption center is located at the PetSmart at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon-Davis teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Terry McFadden announces retirement from WNDU
Terry McFadden to retire from WNDU early next year
SUV crashes into Cass County home after getting struck by another car
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
A photo of the scene provided by our reporter.
Two people injured in shooting near Indiana, Prairie avenues in South Bend

Latest News

Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...
2nd Chance Pet: Abril
Drug busts are one of the many things police have to put up with. As this clip in the WNDU...
WNDU Vault: Drug Bust in Van Buren County
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 28, 2023
Dr. David Visser joined us with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles and cleverly...
Pet Vet: Halloween Safety Tips