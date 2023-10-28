12-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 12-year-old boy has passed away and a 14-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after a shooting Friday night in South Bend.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old bot, identified as Josiah Small of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were investigating, they were notified that a second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are said to be not life-threatening.

Small’s autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. in Kalamazoo.

There is also no word on a suspect at this time, as the Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travis Bunch a male with breast cancer shares his story and raises awareness for males to check...

Interview with Travis Bunch

Updated: 3 hours ago
Travis Bunch a male with breast cancer shares his story and raises awareness for males to check for breast cancer. He is the first man in the Hoosier state to receive healthcare through the Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer program after intially being denied due to his gender. With help from The Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance Bunch was able to be accepted in the program.

News

Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...

2nd Chance Pet: Abril

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Abril.

News

Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...

2nd Chance Pet: Abril

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Drug busts are one of the many things police have to put up with. As this clip in the WNDU...

WNDU Vault: Drug Bust in Van Buren County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Drug busts are one of the many things police have to put up with. As this clip in the WNDU Vault shows us, sometimes those busts in one location can lead to something bigger.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 28, 2023

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 28, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dr. David Visser joined us with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles and cleverly...

Pet Vet: Halloween Safety Tips

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. David Visser joined us with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles and cleverly costumed kids.

News

Dr. David Visser joined us with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles and cleverly...

Pet Vet: Halloween Safety Tips

Updated: 5 hours ago

Countdown to Kickoff

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish football team returns to action this weekend when the Pittsburgh Panthers visit South Bend.

News

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Irish offense looking to get back to early season form

Updated: 13 hours ago