12-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 12-year-old boy has passed away and a 14-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after a shooting Friday night in South Bend.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old bot, identified as Josiah Small of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were investigating, they were notified that a second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are said to be not life-threatening.

Small’s autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. in Kalamazoo.

There is also no word on a suspect at this time, as the Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

