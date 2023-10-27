Win free tickets to ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ at the Morris Performing Arts Center!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center, and we want to send you there for free!

Just send an email with “pretty” as the subject to 16morningnewsnow@wndu.com. Be sure to include your name, address, phone number, and birth date.

We’re giving away a pair of tickets each day next week (Oct. 30 through Nov. 3) to the Nov. 3 performance.

For more information on the show, click here.

