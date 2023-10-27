US Sens. Young, Coons visit Notre Dame for bipartisan forum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame welcomed two special guests this afternoon to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center’s Leighton Hall.

Notre Dame’s 2023-24 Forum on “The Future of Democracy” featured U.S. Senator Todd Young of Indiana and Chris Coons of Delaware.

With Notre Dame president Fr. John Jenkins moderating, the conversation focused on fostering civility and bipartisanship in a time of division and standstill.

“The events in Congress in recent weeks have once again brought into sharp focus the urgent need for bipartisan conversation and collaboration,” Father Jenkins said.

One of the main takeaways from today’s event was understanding the humanity of each other, regardless of political party, which they say is the key to finding common ground and creating bipartisan solutions.

Both senators regularly reach across the aisle for bipartisan support on bills to better the U.S. and its citizens.

“But the point here is even someone who is such an obstructionist, if you take the time to listen, you can come out the other side of that hour together going, ‘I understand him more,’ and I am now more willing to extend my hand,” said Sen. Chris Coons, Delaware (D). “Hopefully, a hand extended will come back. One of the challenges (in Congress) is the same we have in our extended families when you get together at Thanksgiving or Christmas. Can you get through the event without having a fight over politics? Since our job is politics, it’s a little more challenging, but we have to do exactly the same thing.”

As Coons and Young both serve on the Foreign Relations Committee, one of the main topics discussed at today’s event was standing with our allies in conflict overseas while protecting innocents caught in the crossfire.

“Well, of course, we grieve for our closest allies, Israel,” said Sen. Todd Young, Indiana (R). “They were on the receiving end of a horrific terrorist attack from Hamas terrorists in the Middle East on Oct. 7. The President has rightly spoken forcefully about the need to stand strong with Israel. We need to continue to provide them with the weaponry and other resources they need to defend themselves and their way of life. Of course, we must continue to emphasize that humanitarian laws should be followed, but rest assured, there will be no let up on the Republican or the Democratic side of the aisle to our resourcing of Israel and our efforts to deter Iran or any of Israel’s neighbors from adding more to the violence.”

Some of the other focal points of today’s forum were navigating AI and its effects on America’s youth, post-COVID isolation, the U.S.’ influence on the world, and how being a good ally and standing by our word separates us from other nations that do not.

“In my view, our principal challenge now is to not give any truth to the argument Xi Jinping is making around the world, that our political dysfunction makes us a declining and weak power, and that we cannot be counted on to fight for freedom around the world, to stand by our allies, and to continue on any project if it becomes hard, or difficult, or expensive,” Coons said. “That’s what Xi Jinping is telling the world leaders all over; I’ve met with dozens of them who’ve met with him who repeat that. They’re looking to see whether the United States is still the United States which this Marine (pointing at Young) served and which many of us still believe to be a great nation capable of inspiring another generation globally. But that is truly going to be tested in the next couple of weeks. If we can’t deliver the resources for Israel to defend itself, for Ukraine to defend itself, we will no longer be a trusted and valuable ally.”

Senators Coons added that more and more significant bipartisan legislation has been passed in the last few years compared to his first decade in the Senate but says that it doesn’t feel like that because public attention is being focused on the viral moment instead of the work being done.

