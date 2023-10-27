Traffic reminders for the Halloween weekend in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a lot that comes to mind during fall season in Michiana — Halloween, Notre Dame football, and of course, the weather.

All three of those will play a factor this weekend, making it a perfect time for some driving reminders and tips.

Halloween is usually for kids, but the adults like to have their fun, too. With weekend parties happening and alcohol possibly being consumed, Indiana State Troopers are urging you to find a sober ride if you’ve been drinking.

“Every drunk driving arrest and crash is 100% preventable,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner, Indiana State Trooper. “That’s by having a sober, designated driver or taking advantage of those rides at our fingertips, like Uber and things of nature. And being smart about it, because we think about it selfishly. It gets expensive, we get points on our license, we lose our license.

“But that’s looking at us like the victim,” he adds. “A lot of times, there’s other victims, too. That’s that family that can get hit by the drunk driver, and they are 100% preventable, and we want to avoid any of that.”

And with the days getting darker and quicker, it’s important to take caution while getting behind the wheel, especially with Halloween coming up next week.

“We do have things going on this weekend,” Sgt. Bohner said. “We’ve got Notre Dame coming to town and some of those fall activities. So, there’s going to be people celebrating that and just realizing it’s going to be darker and more people out and about to be safe. Be visible and be on the lookout, whether its adults partying or kids out as well.”

On top of the fall activities happening this weekend we also have a Notre Dame home game. And this one is an unusual one for the season, so it’s expected to get busy.

“As we go throughout today and into tomorrow morning, it’s going to get packed,” Sgt. Bohner said. “So, keep that in mind whether you’re traveling, and especially those intersections around the stadiums, it’s going to be very busy. And the timeframe of people going in is going to be compressed because of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff.”

And of course, the weather will always play a factor in Michiana, so being cautious when out on the roads is a must.

