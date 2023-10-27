Terry McFadden to retire from WNDU early next year

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we were wishing our own Terry McFadden a happy 30th anniversary here at WNDU on Friday afternoon, he made a big announcement.

Terry told us that he’s going to retire sometime early next year. He then made the same announcement on-air a couple of hours later.

You can watch his announcement in the video above. You can also leave a message for Terry on this Facebook post.

From Terry:

It is my 30th anniversary here, but it’s actually the 30-year anniversary of “returning” to WNDU.

You see, I started working here in college on the production crew way back in 1982. I then graduated to radio news and then weekend sports anchor but left in 1987 to become the weekend news anchor at WSBT for six years.

But with the opportunity to co-anchor with my sister, Maureen, I returned to WNDU on Sept. 27, 1993, and have been here ever since.

Now, what I’m about to tell you is what we call in the news business as “burying the lead” or a “Friday news dump.”

I want you all to know, there will not be a 31st anniversary of my return to WNDU. Tonight, I’m announcing that I will be retiring in a few months.

This is truly bittersweet for me because I’ve loved being a journalist here in my hometown for four decades.

Five years ago, almost to the day, Maureen — someone I admire and inspired me to be a TV journalist — announced her retirement from WNDU. Back then, I asked Mo how she had come to that decision. She told me, “You just know when it’s time, and have the good sense not to wait for someone to tell you it’s time.”

Speaking of time, I know the meter’s running. I’ll be 63 in December. I’m in relatively good health and have an old house, an old pontoon boat, and a vintage Mustang that really need my attention. So I’ll have plenty to keep me busy, and engaged.

But what really sealed the deal is I recently found out that my wife and I are going to be grandparents for the first time.

Working weekends, nights, and holidays all those years... I missed plenty of family time, especially with my children. That’s not going to happen with my grandkids.

Now, I don’t have an exact date for my last day, but it will likely be sometime in early 2024. At that time, I’ll probably have more time to thank all the people who made this journey possible for me.

So tonight, I just want to thank you, our viewers, for your kindness, loyalty, and support over the years.

God bless and stay safe.

