‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YMCA usually visits The WNDU Studios on “Wellness Wednesdays,” but we’re switching it up this Friday!

Karin Lanning and Lauren Smith joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to promote the Y’s “Tackle your Fitness” Group Fitness Party this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center in South Bend.

The event is free and open to the community. You don’t have to be a Y member to attend!

While they were on the show, Karin and Lauren showed Lauren and Josh some moves from the Y’s BodyCombat class that will be featured during the party. You can check it out in the video above!

The schedule for Saturday’s Group Fitness Party is listed below. The Y says not to worry about your little ones, as child watch will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cycling and Les Mills RPM, Studio 2 - 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Les Mills BodyCombat and Core, Studio 3 – 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cardio Pump and Les Mills Grit, Studio 3 - 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Les Mills Bodypump and Tone, Studio 3 - 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Les Mills BodyBalance, Studio 3 - 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on group fitness classes at the Y, click here.

