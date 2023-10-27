SUV crashes into Cass County home after getting struck by another car

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after deputies say a car struck an SUV in Cass County and caused it to crash into a nearby home.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Mason Street in Mason Township.

Deputies say a 27-year-old Dowagiac man was heading west on Mason Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an SUV heading north on Cassopolis Road. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to crash into a home at the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old Cassopolis man, was taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old Dowagiac man driving the other car and his passenger, a 32-year-old Indianapolis man, were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

No one inside the home was injured.

