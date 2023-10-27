SUV crashes into Cass County home after getting struck by another car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after deputies say a car struck an SUV in Cass County and caused it to crash into a nearby home.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Mason Street in Mason Township.

Deputies say a 27-year-old Dowagiac man was heading west on Mason Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an SUV heading north on Cassopolis Road. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to crash into a home at the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old Cassopolis man, was taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old Dowagiac man driving the other car and his passenger, a 32-year-old Indianapolis man, were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

No one inside the home was injured.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.