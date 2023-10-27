South Shore train service resumes between Michigan City and Dune Park

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - South Shore train service between Michigan City and Dune Park resumed this week after being shut down for more than a year.

According to WMAQ-TV the service has resumed because The South Shore Line has completed the first phase of the Double Track project.

It’s a $378 million project to construct a second set of tracks between Gary and Michigan City.

Work on the project will continue for several more months, but the South Shore says it will continue to provide bus service for those passengers who’ve lost train service because of construction.

The South Shore says that when the project is completed it will provide 14 additional trains each weekday to better serve its passengers throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

The project also includes new bridges and platforms at several stations throughout the region.

