South Bend couple gets married at Niles Scream Park

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re too old to trick-or-treat, have you considered a Halloween wedding instead?

That’s exactly what one South Bend couple did, as Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks on Oct. 13.

Cora has visited the park every year since 2007, and when she met Ben in 2020, the tradition continued as a couple! The couple met through Facebook as mutual lovers of “freaky weird stuff.”

The couple says their love for Halloween and the annual tradition of attending the park sparked the idea of sealing their vows for one another there. Organizers at the park say they first met with the couple in the summer and slowly brought their dream of getting married there to life.

The park says it hopes they continue their tradition of visiting for many years to come!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.