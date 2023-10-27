South Bend boy reunited with officers who helped save his life

By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have a heartwarming update to share with you on a story we reported on a few months ago.

A 5-year-old boy who nearly lost his life after a brutal dog attack is back in South Bend and got quite the surprise Thursday night!

Master Compton Jr. is healing from multiple head and neck injuries and lacerations. He almost died due to the severity of his injuries. Police had to take him to the hospital before the ambulance even arrived at the scene.

On Thursday night, four of those officers — who Master’s dad said saved his life — met the boy and his family at a Notre Dame hockey game.

It was “First Responder Night.” And get this — officers even awarded him a Build-A-Bear created just for him!

