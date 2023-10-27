Advertise With Us

The possible closing of two Gary middle schools remains focus of discussion

School hallway
School hallway(Gray)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - A proposal to shut down two middle schools and reorganize Gary schools was the focus of discussion during a meeting of the Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) Thursday.

The Gary Community School Corporation has proposed shutting down Gary’s two middle schools next year because of declining enrollment.

The plan would move sixth-graders back to Gary elementary schools and it would move seventh and eighth-graders to West Side Leadership Academy.

The school system says the move would be a much more efficient use of money, but many parents in Gary are not happy about the proposal.

The Gary Community School Corporation and the DUAB have been taking public input on the proposal, hoping to come up with a plan that makes sense financially, but also serves the community’s needs.

16 NEWS Now will keep you updated on this story as it continues to develop.

Obituaries.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The university announced in an Instagram post that Kylee Kazenski will don the mascot’s iconic...
Notre Dame Leprechaun to be portrayed by female student at football game for very first time
Koontz Lake woman dies in Starke County crash
Hoosier Lottery
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County
Cody Kleitz
Elkhart man charged with open murder after crashing stolen car, killing passenger

Latest News

No. 14 Irish refreshed, recharged after much-needed bye week
Kosciusko man arrested for child sex abuse material, drugs
Marine reservists build storm shelters at Boy Scout camp in Michigan City
26-year-old Julio Rodriguez is one of the most coveted barbers in South Bend, and our own...
The buzz around the man known as ‘Notre Dame’s barber’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cold front tonight; Another before Halloween