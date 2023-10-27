Oregon-Davis teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oregon-Davis School Corporation says one of its teachers is no longer employed by the district after they were accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Administrators tell 16 News Now that personnel at Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School immediately contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services, the student’s guardians, and police when they learned of the allegations.

The teacher was immediately put on leave but now is no longer employed by the district. The teacher has not been identified at this time.

Oregon-Davis Schools says it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

