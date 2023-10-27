No. 14 Irish refreshed, recharged ahead of matchup against Pitt

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting Irish football returns this weekend, as Notre Dame hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the second-to-last home game for the Irish, and it comes after the team got some much-needed rest in the bye week.

We’ve mentioned it at length this week, but that first stretch of Notre Dame’s season was a marathon. It started with a trip to Ireland and ended with the Irish playing four straight primetime games against ranked opponents.

This week, the guys sounded thankful for the chance to take a step back, but hungry for the next opportunity.

“It felt good to sit back on Saturday and watch somebody else play finally on TV,” said wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. “It’s been a long season for us.”

“It was huge,” said defensive lineman Howard Cross III. “Everybody here could feel it 100% after eight straight weeks, and then four night games, which is still crazy to me. Just having the time to work out, but obviously you feel it. So, everybody can relax, everybody can go home and see their family, go on vacation and do what they want. Then when everybody’s able to come back, everybody’s refreshed, everybody’s moving fast, nobody’s tired. So, it’s just a really good feeling to have.”

The 14th-ranked team in the country comes into this weekend with a 6-2 record and welcomes a 2-5 Pittsburgh team to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The last time we saw the Irish, they dominated the rival USC Trojans, winning by 28 points. Add a week of rest and recovery, and the team should be able to make quick work of the Panthers.

But head coach Marcus Freeman knows that type of mentality can lead to a team sneaking up on you.

“You work too hard to overlook any opponent,” he said. “The opportunity to play this game on a Saturday, our guys will be fired up and ready to roll in Notre Dame Stadium against a team where you put on the film, you’ve got a lot of respect for these guys, and I don’t think there will be a lack of motivation at all.”

This week will feel like an early-bird kickoff if you got used to the night games. Notre Dame and Pittsburgh will square off at 3:30 p.m. EDT. You can watch the game right here on WNDU.

