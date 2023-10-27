ND men picked to finish last, women picked to finish 2nd in ACC preseason polls

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The preseason ACC basketball polls are out, and the Notre Dame men’s and women’s basketball teams find themselves on opposite sides of them.

For the men’s team, there’s nowhere to go but up. In one of the country’s toughest conferences, Notre Dame comes into the year projected to finish 15th out of 15 teams. This comes after finishing 14th last season.

As for the women’s team, the Irish enter the season ranked No. 10 nationally. But they’re projected to finish second this season in the conference behind Virginia Tech, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the country.

As for individual honors, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron were both selected to the preseason All-ACC team and freshman point guard Hannah Hidalgo made the newcomer watchlist.

No individuals were recognized on the men’s side.

For a look at the men’s preseason poll and awards, click here. For the women, click here.

