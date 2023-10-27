Meet Notre Dame football’s first female Leprechaun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - History will be made on the sidelines at Notre Dame Stadium this weekend when the Fighting Irish host the Pittsburgh Panthers.

For the first time at a Notre Dame football game, the Leprechaun will be portrayed by female student, Kylee Kazenski.

She is a senior computer science major at the university.

“This was Kylee’s game as her senior year to be able to portray the role and I think it’s really special, and I know she is really looking forward to it,” said Delayna Myers, head cheerleading coach for the University of Notre Dame. “She has a whole slew of things on her plate this weekend. She will be at soccer this weekend. She will be at hockey this weekend. She will be at volleyball, so she is really covering all the bases and really is truly the spirit of Notre Dame this weekend.”

There have been four female Leprechauns in Notre Dame’s history. Lynnette Wukie was the first to wear the iconic costume back in 2019. Kylee is one of two women to be selected for this year’s lineup.

“I think they just feel really drawn to the role to represent the student body well,” Myers said.

Leprechauns are very busy, covering most sporting events, among other things.

“And they are given certain sports assignment just depending on year, experience, charisma and kind of the selection process itself,” Myers said.

Tryouts take place every year to make the process fair and to avoid complacency.

There is outreach on campus to make the opportunity known and available to students. Then there is an application process, which includes a video submission and an official tryout that is open to the community.

“Kylee in general was a really strong candidate,” Myers said. “She came in going into her senior year. So, I think she was really clear in her mission and what she wanted, and how she could be an asset to the group as a whole.”

