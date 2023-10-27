Marine reservists build storm shelters for Boy Scouts at camp ToPeNeBee

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 120 marine reservists from South Bend were hard at work at camp ToPeNeBee in Michigan City.

“It’s a phenomenal opportunity and the opportunity to work alongside with the boy scouts have been great,” said Captain Andrew S. Trossen; site commander of detachment in South Bend.

Captain Trossen explained to 16NewsNow exactly what the project is about.

“They are storm shelters, there are three shelters in Camp ToPeNeBee out in Michigan City. They are hard concrete reenforced structures with some pavilions on top and enable an outdoor classroom and inside there is some facilities, restrooms and things like that. An the Marines did everything,” he said. “They went out there and knocked all the trees down, and they cleared, grubbed and stripped the area. They poured the footers and the concrete walls. They are currently getting ready to put up the pavilions on top.”

The structures have been vetted and screened by their IRT office along with being approved by FEMA. Before the Marines made the storm shelter there was only a few structures around the camp but they were not strong enough to withhold strong winds or tornadoes and for some Marines acts like these are like a blast from the past.

“We actually have a handful of Marines that were scouts so that is really near and dear to their heart. But every Marine loves going out there and being able to do their job and that’s what the key thing is most of these marines are reservists,” said Captain Trossen. “They are in the community doing their thing whether its construction or mechanic or whatever it is they are out in it. So to be able to come together it to employ their skills and work together as a team for something honarable as building these storm shelters are huge for them and they get excited every time we are going out there. "

The Marine Corp unit has events coming like Toys For Tots in partnership with WNDU on Dec. 2nd.

On Saturday they will be at Norte Dame for static display which is their Veterans day event.

