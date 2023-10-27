Man charged with murder in 2021 deadly shooting that killed South Bend mother

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in the 2021 shooting that left a South Bend mother dead.

Dashawn Powell Jr., 29, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of robbery, and one count of aiding, inducing, or causing a murder after allegedly fatally shooting 26-year-old Olivia Carrillo in April 2021.

The South Bend Police Department responded to a house in the 600 block of S. Illinois Street on reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. on April 27, 2021. First responders located Carrillo and a male victim in the home, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Carrillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

New court documents detail that Powell communicated with the male victim on the night of the shooting and went to the house under the guise of a drug deal. While at the home, Powell allegedly committed armed robbery, resulting in a struggle over Powell’s gun, which was discharged in the house.

Powell then fled the property, leaving behind his gun. That’s when police say gunshots were fired into the house from outside.

Through lab analysis, Powell was identified as a contributor to DNA located on the gun and other evidence collected from the residence.

Powell is currently being held in the Ripley County Jail in southern Indiana on an unrelated drug charge.

Carrillo leaves behind a son, Elijah Maldonado.

