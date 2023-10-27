Kosciusko County man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material, drugs

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a Kosciusko County man has been arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material and drugs.

ISP says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) ultimately led to a search warrant being served on Thursday at a home in the 3700 block of W. Old Road 30 in Warsaw.

While serving this search warrant, troopers also found suspected methamphetamine, THC oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, numerous pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials.

As a result of the investigation, Aaron Burchett, 35, was arrested for two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Burchett was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Aaron Burchett
Aaron Burchett(Kosciusko County Jail)
While serving a search warrant for the child sexual abuse material, troopers also found...
While serving a search warrant for the child sexual abuse material, troopers also found suspected methamphetamine, THC oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, numerous pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials.(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kosciusko man arrested for child sex abuse material, drugs

Updated: moments ago

News

Marine reservists build storm shelters at Boy Scout camp in Michigan City

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Interviews

26-year-old Julio Rodriguez is one of the most coveted barbers in South Bend, and our own...

The buzz around the man known as ‘Notre Dame’s barber’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
26-year-old Julio Rodriguez is one of the most coveted barbers in Michiana, and our own Josh Short sits in his chair to find out why.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Cold front tonight; Another before Halloween

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
High temperatures will go from the 70s to the 40s between Friday and Tuesday

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

News

The buzz around the man known as 'Notre Dame's barber'

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

3 injured in Mason Township crash

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Oregon-Davis teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

No. 14 Irish return rested following bye week

Updated: 1 hour ago

Community

Win free tickets to ‘Pretty Woman’ at the Morris Performing Arts Center!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
“Pretty Woman” is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center, and we want to send you there for free!

News

Win free tickets to ‘Pretty Woman’ at the Morris Performing Arts Center!

Updated: 2 hours ago