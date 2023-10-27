Kosciusko County man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material, drugs

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a Kosciusko County man has been arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material and drugs.

ISP says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) ultimately led to a search warrant being served on Thursday at a home in the 3700 block of W. Old Road 30 in Warsaw.

While serving this search warrant, troopers also found suspected methamphetamine, THC oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, numerous pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials.

As a result of the investigation, Aaron Burchett, 35, was arrested for two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Burchett was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Aaron Burchett (Kosciusko County Jail)

While serving a search warrant for the child sexual abuse material, troopers also found suspected methamphetamine, THC oil, synthetic marijuana, syringes, numerous pills, a shotgun, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and suspected drug packaging materials. (Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.