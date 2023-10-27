Freeman says bye week wasn’t all rest and relaxation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is getting back to business this week, as the Irish prepare to defend Notre Dame Stadium this weekend against the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers.

The matchup marks the ninth out of 12 guaranteed opportunities for Marcus Freeman and company this year, and it comes after a well-deserved week off.

But it wasn’t all rest and relaxation. On Thursday, the team’s head coach spoke to keeping his guys sharp for their return to the field this Saturday.

“We wanted to get better, but also make sure our guys are fresh, and then come back from this bye week mentally and physically ready to roll,” Freeman explained. “We practiced on Monday, and we got after it on Tuesday and Wednesday. We had some really good practices. We weren’t perfect, but we wanted to create that friction it really takes to grow, and we had to grow as a team this week. I challenged our coaches, I challenged myself, and I challenged our players. . . I was really pleased.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

