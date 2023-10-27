First Alert Weather: Two rounds of showers this weekend

Showers arrive for the Friday evening as one of two cold fronts arrive in Michiana. Plan for scattered downpours Friday evening before we DRY out for Saturday. Temperatures will climb down from the middle 70s on Friday to the mid 50s on Saturday. They won’t stop there either as cold front number two moves in by Sunday - Monday. Scattered showers will close out the weekend and will send our temperatures down to near 40F early next week. An end to the growing season will arrive by Halloween as overnight lows will fall into the mid & upper 20s. A northwest wind on Halloween and Wednesday may lead to a few lake effect bands that could bring isolated rain and a few snowflakes to a small part of Michiana.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated shower in the morning. Rain percentages increase after 4 PM and will impact outdoor evening plans. High near 75F. Wind: SW at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Most of the day stays DRY. Sun & Clouds. Rain Saturday night. High Around 55F. Low 45F. Wind NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain in the morning will give way to scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. High 50F. Low 36F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.