Employee involved in South Bend Housing Authority fraud trial testifies

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Testimony at the South Bend Housing Authority fraud trial today came from someone who stands out in the contracting crowd.

Latassia Burger is different in that she performed the cleaning and painting work she was hired to do at the Housing Authority.

Up until now, the trial has been about contractors who were paid for work they didn’t do.

The housing authority was the only customer of a business called Tea’s Maintenance.

Burger was struggling financially when housing authority administrator Albert Smith told her if she started a contracting company, he could “get her in.”

Burger testified that Smith would call when a check was ready. She would deposit it and bring cash back to Smith.  She said Smith would call and tell her how much cash to bring back, although he never explained what it was for.

When told her business received more than $1 million in housing authority funds, she replied there was no way she made that much but couldn’t prove it.  Burger said she kept no records.

Burger went on to say that when federal agents became involved, Smith asked her, “Please don’t tell.”

She said she lied to investigators in early interviews before deciding she had to tell the truth.

While no criminal charges have been filed against Burger, her financial future is clouded by a $400,000 back tax bill.

