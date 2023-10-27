The buzz around the man known as ‘Notre Dame’s barber’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This is a story that’s less about fade routes or linemen and more about fade haircuts and lineups.

As you well know, the Fighting Irish brand stretches beyond South Bend, including places where professional barbers and hairdressers practice their craft.

That’s why our own Josh Short went to a barber shop in Mishawaka and talked to Julio Rodriguez. And he’s not just any barber; he’s “Notre Dame’s barber.” A title he says has deeper roots to the Fighting Irish football team than hair follicles.

This is 26-year-old Julio Rodriguez, and chances are you know him or you’ve seen his, let’s call it, cutting-edge work.

“It’s what I do every day, it’s what I work hard for,” Rodriguez spoke.

He’s right. As one of his clients, Josh usually has to make appointments well in advance. Tonight, no exception… except for the rolling cameras and roaming photographer, of course.

Rodriguez lines up Josh's hair during the interview at Exclusive Studios, which is located at 110 N. Main Street in Mishawaka. (WNDU)

JOSH: Y’all opened up in 2019. Was that a goal of yours to start a shop like this?

RODRIGUEZ: Uh yeah, definitely, so before 2019, I was cutting hair at my parent’s house. So, I wanted to start a good franchise and have the best service in town.

Exclusive Studios can be filled with up to 10 barbers and beauticians at a time. But if you’re in Julio’s chair, don’t expect to pay $20 for a cut; you get what you pay for.

JOSH: When they see you and your prices, do they ever get caught off guard?

RODRIGUEZ: 100%. I probably should take more pride in it, but it works for me like…I like to take my time on each haircut, and I don’t want to rush nobody, so I feel like for that price, you’ll gonna get my full everything for 30 minutes.

If only my producer allotted 30 minutes for this interview. So, for the sake of time, we’ll do like my hair and trim it down to only the good stuff.

JOSH: When you look around this place, you’ve got all these frame pictures. What goes through your mind?

RODRIGUEZ: Luckily, I’ve been blessed to have this opportunity to cut these big names and... I’m just rolling with it right now.

JOSH: Your biggest celebrity head right now is….

RODRIGUEZ: I’m trending, thanks to Marcus Freeman. You know, I think that’s one of my biggest clients and names that I cut. I got to cut Justin Fields; that was cool. That’s definitely one of the biggest players right now. That’s one of my biggest names, for sure.

JOSH: Did you ever think you’d be where you are right now?

RODRIGUEZ: Not really; I mean, uh, I knew when I opened this shop up four years ago that it was going to be, uh, it was going to be something great. I was going to have a lot of the best barbers in town under one spot. I didn’t think it was going to take off like the way it is now, but I’m just blessed that it has.

JOSH: I can imagine - you just never know what they got going on.

One thing we do know is Julio’s definitely got it going on, and he’s just getting starting to cut up.

