16-year-old killed in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was killed in a crash in LaPorte County on Thursday morning.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the intersection of US-6 and CR 425 W. on reports of a crash around 7:11 a.m.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 70-year-old man was driving a white commercial motor vehicle, or CMV, east on US-6, when it prepared to turn left onto CR 425 W.

Police say that the CMV failed to yield to a westbound Ford pickup truck while turning, resulting in the pickup crashing into the CMV’s trailer. The pickup truck driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Mark Steuer, of LaPorte.

The CMV driver was uninjured in the crash.

Toxicology test results are pending.

A map of the fatal crash in LaPorte County. (WNDU)

