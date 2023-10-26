Warsaw community comes together to save 275-year-old Sycamore tree

A sidewalk project was put in place without the homeowner’s knowledge
By Natacha Casal
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Gita Kamdar owns a home where a giant, estimated 275-year-old Sycamore stands.

The Sycamore tree stands tall and strong, with different colored leaves surrounding its branches. It is even home to a bird’s nest.

According to the Warsaw Times-Union, Gita had no knowledge that the tree would be chopped down until last week. She then called city planner Justin Taylor and told him she didn’t want it taken down, and he quickly tried coming up with a solution.

“It started at the very first call from Gita, so we are already taking steps to preserve the tree as soon as we heard from Gita that she didn’t want the tree to be removed,” Taylor said. “We called our engineers immediately to come up with a solution, and now it is in the hands of INDOT for approval. So, we are hoping that they come back and say ‘your solution is acceptable.’ And if that solution is approved by INDOT, we will be able to save the tree no problem.”

Gita, who owns the property where this giant Sycamore stands, told 16 News Now some people have...
Gita, who owns the property where this giant Sycamore stands, told 16 News Now some people have shared childhood memories with the tree, showing that it has made a large impact for the community.(WNDU 16NewsNow)

Taylor told 16 News Now the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety has done what it can to create a solution to not get the tree taken down, and they see how much of an impact it has made on the community.

“Throughout this neighborhood, we had planned to do a sidewalk project. As part of that project, we needed to build a sidewalk through this area, and the tree was in conflict of where that sidewalk needed to go,” Taylor said. “We are working as hard as we could to save that tree, and we think it’s a very valuable asset to the community. And if they feel passionate about it and encourage them to show up, but we have taken steps to preserve it.”

Gita also told 16 News Now she wanted to say thank you to the community. She says they have been an inspiration to her, and it’s been a privilege to fight this battle on their behalf.

She is hosting a rally on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1702 Sheridan Street, and she hopes that people will come and take pictures with the Sycamore tree.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Win free tickets to ‘Pretty Woman’ at the Morris Performing Arts Center!

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
“Pretty Woman” is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center, and we want to send you there for free!

Halloween

Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks on Oct. 13.

South Bend couple gets married at Niles Scream Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks on Oct. 13.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Caffé Capriccio

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
“Capriccio” actually means “treat yourself” in Italian, and it won’t be hard to do once you step inside!

Halloween

4th annual ‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
A spooky-fun event is making its return back to the Elkhart Environmental Center for the fourth year in a row!

Latest News

Halloween

525 Foundation hosting 4th annual Say Boo to Drugs event on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In addition to safe trick-or-treating, food vendors, and other activities, prevention information will be passed out to kids and parents.

Halloween

Gates of Granger hosting Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Gates of Granger is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday where families from the community are invited to come out for free candy, a zoo exhibit, games, food trucks, and more!

Community

Ali on the Boulevard now offering permanent jewelry

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s a trend that started about a year ago but is just now hitting the Michiana area.

Health

Inside the YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend, there is a group hard at work. It looks like your...

Wellness Wednesdays: LIVESTRONG at the YMCA

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Moss
Our own Lauren Moss is shining a light on a free, 12-week program at the Y that's strictly for cancer survivors.

Community

Some major changes on the way at Bradway Christian Parish in South bend. New showers and a...

Shower rooms, laundry room renovated at Broadway Christian Parish

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Natacha Casal
Some major changes on the way at Broadway Christian Parish in South Bend, and just in time for the winter season.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Oscar’s Update

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
We found out from our partners at Grant Me Hope that Oscar still needs new parents to adopt him.