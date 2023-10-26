Warsaw community comes together to save 275-year-old Sycamore tree

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Gita Kamdar owns a home where a giant, estimated 275-year-old Sycamore stands.

The Sycamore tree stands tall and strong, with different colored leaves surrounding its branches. It is even home to a bird’s nest.

According to the Warsaw Times-Union, Gita had no knowledge that the tree would be chopped down until last week. She then called city planner Justin Taylor and told him she didn’t want it taken down, and he quickly tried coming up with a solution.

“It started at the very first call from Gita, so we are already taking steps to preserve the tree as soon as we heard from Gita that she didn’t want the tree to be removed,” Taylor said. “We called our engineers immediately to come up with a solution, and now it is in the hands of INDOT for approval. So, we are hoping that they come back and say ‘your solution is acceptable.’ And if that solution is approved by INDOT, we will be able to save the tree no problem.”

Gita, who owns the property where this giant Sycamore stands, told 16 News Now some people have shared childhood memories with the tree, showing that it has made a large impact for the community. (WNDU 16NewsNow)

Taylor told 16 News Now the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety has done what it can to create a solution to not get the tree taken down, and they see how much of an impact it has made on the community.

“Throughout this neighborhood, we had planned to do a sidewalk project. As part of that project, we needed to build a sidewalk through this area, and the tree was in conflict of where that sidewalk needed to go,” Taylor said. “We are working as hard as we could to save that tree, and we think it’s a very valuable asset to the community. And if they feel passionate about it and encourage them to show up, but we have taken steps to preserve it.”

Gita also told 16 News Now she wanted to say thank you to the community. She says they have been an inspiration to her, and it’s been a privilege to fight this battle on their behalf.

She is hosting a rally on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1702 Sheridan Street, and she hopes that people will come and take pictures with the Sycamore tree.

