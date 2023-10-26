Advertise With Us

A Taylor Swift academic conference

Taylor Swift promoting the Eras Tour (Photo AP/Chris Pizzello)
Taylor Swift promoting the Eras Tour (Photo AP/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Another first for Taylor Swift.

Indiana University has announced it will hold what it calls the first academic conference on the Taylor Swift phenomenon.

It will take place on Nov. 3 and 4 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater near the Bloomington campus, while other Swift related events will take place on campus Nov. 2 and 5

IU says the conference will gather Swifties and scholars to talk about various topics related to Taylor Swift and her enormous success.

Festivities will kick off with Swift-themed events at IU Bloomington’s First Thursdays festival, from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Arts Plaza on campus, followed by a 9 p.m. dance party at The Back Door, where attendees can “shake it off.”

Conference panels take place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater and will include a screening of the Swift-directed “All Too Well” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The weekend concludes Nov. 5 with a Taylor Swift Artist Market from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cook Center for Public arts and Humanities, where vendors will sell Swift-related goods.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The university announced in an Instagram post that Kylee Kazenski will don the mascot’s iconic...
Notre Dame Leprechaun to be portrayed by female student at football game for very first time
Koontz Lake woman dies in Starke County crash
Hoosier Lottery
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County
Cody Kleitz
Elkhart man charged with open murder after crashing stolen car, killing passenger

Latest News

Win free tickets to ‘Pretty Woman’ at the Morris Performing Arts Center!
Win free tickets to ‘Pretty Woman’ at the Morris Performing Arts Center!
‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center
‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center
‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center
Oregon-Davis teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student