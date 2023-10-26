A Taylor Swift academic conference

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Another first for Taylor Swift.

Indiana University has announced it will hold what it calls the first academic conference on the Taylor Swift phenomenon.

It will take place on Nov. 3 and 4 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater near the Bloomington campus, while other Swift related events will take place on campus Nov. 2 and 5

IU says the conference will gather Swifties and scholars to talk about various topics related to Taylor Swift and her enormous success.

Festivities will kick off with Swift-themed events at IU Bloomington’s First Thursdays festival, from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Arts Plaza on campus, followed by a 9 p.m. dance party at The Back Door, where attendees can “shake it off.”

Conference panels take place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater and will include a screening of the Swift-directed “All Too Well” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The weekend concludes Nov. 5 with a Taylor Swift Artist Market from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cook Center for Public arts and Humanities, where vendors will sell Swift-related goods.

