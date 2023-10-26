South Bend man found guilty of attempted murder for shooting at ISP Excise Officer

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been found guilty of attempted murder for shooting at an Indiana State Police Excise Officer last year.

According to police, Ian Austin fired multiple shots through the front windshield of a car that belonged to an Indiana State Excise officer. It happened back on Sept. 29, 2022, at the intersection of Rockne Drive and Madison Street in South Bend.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Indiana State Police Excise Officer Joseph Formato was on duty in his police vehicle and uniform at Eddy Street Food Mart when he noticed an older passenger vehicle that he described as a “mid-1990′s gray Honda Civic,” leave the Food Mart and travel east on Madison Street.

Officer Formato proceeded to follow the vehicle out of the parking lot and traveled east on Madison Street. Both vehicles made a slight turn onto Rockne Drive from Madison Street. While on Rockne Drive, the Honda Civic stopped abruptly in the roadway near Jacob Street.

As evident from footage later recovered from Officer Formato’s dash camera, Austin exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots toward Formato’s police vehicle. Formato then returned fire before Austin fled.

Ian Austin
Ian Austin(St. Joseph County Police Department)

Austin was arrested five days later after police served a search warrant at Hickory Village Apartments.

After reviewing the investigation, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Austin with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and a felony firearm enhancement.

Austin’s bench trial was held earlier this month, but the judge issued the guilty verdict on Tuesday. The judge found him guilty of attempted murder and the firearm enhancement. The battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness were dismissed.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

