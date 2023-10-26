Posters for Hamas kidnapping victims hung around South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman who was born and raised in Israel is participating in a worldwide movement by posting pictures of kids and adults who have been kidnapped by Hamas.

Elisheva Lerman and others have spent the last few days hanging pictures around downtown South Bend.

Lerman said some of the posters have been torn down by people in the community.

“It’s babies. How can a person kidnap a nine-month-old baby and call themselves freedom fighter? How?... Slaughtering pregnant ladies. Sorry for the description, but people literally witnessed this,” said Lerman.

A movement was started worldwide to help these hostages return home safely.

Thousands of people have been hanging photos in cities around the world with the goal to help create more awareness about what happened in Israel on October 7.

“Condemning Hamas is necessary not only for the well-being of Israeli citizens but also for the concern of Palestinian citizens living in Gaza...I don’t want something bad to happen to the Palestinian citizens in Gaza... I want them to be safe, but look what happened: Hamas used them as a shield... Most of the Israelis want to have co-existence. They want to have a two-state solution: one that supports the peace,” said Lerman.

Lerman is organizing a solidarity rally and candlelight vigil for the kidnapping victims on Sunday.

Those details are still being worked out.

