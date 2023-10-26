Plymouth schools install exterior emergency safe boxes for first responders

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Plymouth Community Schools just got a little safer.

The school corporation announced they just installed lock boxes at schools that can help first responders quickly and easily enter schools during crises.

A Knox Box is a wall-mounted box intended to store keys, maps, and other information that could be vital during emergencies.

The boxes can be utilized by firefighters, paramedics, and police during events like fires, school shootings, or medical incidents.

On Thursday, the Plymouth Fire Dept. demonstrated how these boxes could help them accomplish their mission.

“I just think overall that accessibility and timeliness is the best case for us,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Steve Holm. “The longer we wait in any type of situation, whether it’s medical or a fire, it exponentially grows either way. So, the faster we can get to any of those and stop them ahead of time, the better.”

Fire Chief Holm added that these boxes will especially help first responders counter emergencies after hours as school key holders are not always accessible.

“We can get into a school quicker if we need to if it’s locked up,” Holm said. “If we need to access any door, if we have students locked in a certain room, all the keys will be accessible to use through the box.

Local company Surf Internet provided funding for the boxes.

