Pedestrian injured in Cass County vehicle hit-and-run

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left one injured.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to U.S. 12 near Bell Road around 4:25 a.m. early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, police found a man had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9382.

A map of where the crash happened. (WNDU)

