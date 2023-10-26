Advertise With Us

Pedestrian injured in Cass County vehicle hit-and-run

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left one injured.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to U.S. 12 near Bell Road around 4:25 a.m. early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, police found a man had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9382.

A map of where the crash happened.
A map of where the crash happened.(WNDU)

