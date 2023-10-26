Advertise With Us

Michigan legislators introduce pollution accountability bill

By 16 News Now and WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT
LANSING (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation that would require better environmental cleanups and hold corporations accountable for pollution in Michigan.

The bill, referred to as the Polluter Pay package, was introduced to address the more than 24,000 known contaminated sites statewide.

The new legislation would basically hold corporate polluters responsible for causing damage and evading responsibility for cleanup costs - putting the financial burden of sites on the state and taxpayers.

“This is not a close call, I don’t know how you can argue against holding people accountable,” said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, PFA’s activist. “Every three-year-old in this state, this morning, learned if you made a mess, you clean it up, so I think it’s time corporations do too.”

The legislation will set cleanup standards, increase transparency, and make it easier for those harmed by pollution to seek reparations.

