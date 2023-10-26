Michiana residents shaken, but not surprised after mass shooting in Maine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Word of yet another mass shooting has shaken people across the nation. That certainly includes those of us here in Michiana.

I hit the streets on Thursday to find out what you’re thinking. What I’ve learned is that we are, sadly, no longer surprised when some person on the edge goes on a killing spree with an automatic weapon.

Shaken? Yes.

Surprised? Not at all.

I headed north to a bustling shopping center anchored by a popular coffee shop to ask people about Wednesday night’s horrors in the Pine Tree state. The long silences and the short smiles spoke of fear.

“I am scared for my life and my kids’ lives,” said Elaine Pettit. “They are in middle school. I am scared for them whenever they go to school.”

“It does make you nervous because you don’t know who’s out there and not in a sane place in their head,” said Pam Cealka.

There were a lot of conversations about fear, but there were also conversations about mental health and resources available to people who find themselves on the edge.

Pam believes crisis resources would be difficult to find by a person experiencing a mental meltdown.

“I wouldn’t know how to tap into those resources,” she said. “I’m retired, but when I was at work, we had numbers to call, and we had free help available. But as of right now because I’m retired, I have no clue.”

Kim Garza is a healthcare professional.

“I think there’s a large need for mental health resources in our area, and I know that a lot of resources are being put into place,” she said. “It’s just a matter of getting the right amount of resources for the demand that we have.”

Samantha Frank has available mental health resources through her job, allowing her an optimistic outlook.

“I think it’s a good thing that companies are starting to offer free counseling and I think that’s important, and I also think that just the conversation out there talking about mental health is very important,” she said. “Before, we would shy away from it, and now I feel we are becoming more evolved and taking care of each other and looking out for each other, and I think that’s really important.”

Mental health resources may be difficult to find. Now this isn’t empirical data, but I reached out to a slew of facilities offering counseling and other mental health resources. I didn’t find a single professional who had the time to go on camera on Thursday.

Bottom line — these folks are exceedingly busy.

However, I did get a text message from a mental health professional who told me to tell anyone in our audience who is in crisis to go to a church, a trusted counselor at school, a trusted family member… anything. She maintains even if you think you have burned all your bridge, there is help out there.

She says we are consumers of fear in our society, and the only way to heal is with hope, compassion, and love.

But here are two tangible options for people in a mental health crisis — dial 211 or 988.

