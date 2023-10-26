Michiana Eats: Caffé Capriccio

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Creamy lattes, warm pastries, and a cozy atmosphere… You can find it all at Caffé Capriccio in Granger!

“Capriccio” actually means “treat yourself” in Italian, and it won’t be hard to do once you step inside!

“I wanted to create something, create a café with a very inspired European pastries and really good coffee,” said Desyree Albergant, owner of Caffé Capriccio “You’re able to come here and you can sit down with your friends, with your family and enjoy beautiful pastries made in here and coffee served in a mug and have that experience.”

Albergant says everything on the menu is made in house.

“You’re going to be able to find all different types of dough,” she said. “So, we laminate our dough and we make our own cornettos, croissants, brioche, and we have different flavors. Our coffee is our own blend. It is a very European flavor.”

She even walked us through the process of making a roasted apple caramel. You can check it out for yourself in the video above!

Caffé Capriccio has been open for six months. It’s actually the sister location of Gabrizio Italian Cafe & Bakery in Niles!

Caffé Capriccio is located at 200 Perspective Drive at GrandView Flats and Townhomes in Granger. For a look at the menu, click here!

