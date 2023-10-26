Man accused in kidnapping, death of Michigan 2-year-old will not face death penalty

LANSING (WNDU) - A man accused in the kidnapping and death of a Michigan two-year-old will not face the death penalty.

According to our Gray-affiliate station WILX in Lansing, the U.S. District Court says it will not seek the death penalty against Rashad Trice if he is convicted. The decision was announced in a single-sentence statement released by the U.S. District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division.

The federal government can seek death sentences for a limited set of crimes despite Michigan’s constitutional ban on the death penalty.

Trice is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend before kidnapping and killing her two-year-old daughter, Wynter Cole Smith, on July 2. The kidnapping resulted in a statewide search. The girl’s body was recovered from an alley on Detroit’s east side on the evening of Wednesday, July 5.

Trice was charged with over 20 crimes, including 18 felonies, on July 21.

He was indicted on July 25 and now faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death, which faces a minimum sentence of life in prison, and one count of kidnapping a minor, which carries a 20-year sentence.

Trice pled not guilty to the felony charges back in August.

