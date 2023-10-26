Koontz Lake woman dies in Starke County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a Koontz Lake woman died in a crash on Tuesday in Starke County.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened just before 6:30 p.m. CDT at the intersection of US-30 and County Road 600 East when a vehicle traveling south on County Road 600 East went into the path of eastbound traffic on US-30.

A 25-year-old woman, identified as Lexia Griffin of Koontz Lake, died at the scene, according to police.

The man driving the car that Griffin was in was taken to the hospital. There’s currently no word on his condition.

Indiana State Police are assisting with the investigation.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday at the intersection of US-30 and County Road 600 East.(WNDU)

