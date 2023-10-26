Advertise With Us

Humane Society of Elkhart County at maximum capacity for dogs, cats

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a sign to adopt a new furry family member, this is it!

Earlier this week, the Humane Society of Elkhart County had 41 stray animals come into the shelter. Now, they’re at maximum capacity for both dogs and cats.

The fall season usually comes with a slowdown of animals entering the shelter. But that’s not the case right now.

As of this morning, there are 264 animals in the building, which is causing some stressful feelings among staff.

“Overwhelmed,” said Maria Waltersdorf, the community development manager of the Elkhart Humane Society. “We’re, you know, just when we thought we had a chance to breathe a month ago, it, you know, just wasn’t the case for long. That is the vicious cycle of animal rescue, though. There’s always an animal that needs a home, much like Gunnar, and he’s going to be here until he goes home.”

Gunnar, an eight-year-old dog, and many other animals are in need of homes.

If you’re interested in adopting a forever friend from the Humane Society of Elkhart County, it’s $10 for cats and $25 for dogs.

You can find the available furry friends online here.

