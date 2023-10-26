Holcomb, Whitmer, direct flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Maine shooting victims

(KBJR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana and Michigan’s governors are directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Maine per President Biden’s order.

As of Thursday morning, at least 18 were killed and 13 were injured at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30. To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Karin Lanning and Lauren Smith joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to promote the Y’s “Tackle your Fitness” Group Fitness Party this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center in South Bend.

News

‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center

‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Oregon-Davis teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The teacher was put on leave when school administrators learned of the allegations but now is no longer employed by the district.

Crash

SUV crashes into Cass County home after getting struck by another car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Mason Street in Mason Township.

Crash

The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Mason Street in...

SUV crashes into Cass County home after getting struck by another car

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

What's Good

South Bend boy reunited with officers who helped save his life

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Master Compton Jr. is healing from multiple head and neck injuries and lacerations after a brutal dog attack earlier this year.

News

South Bend boy reunited with officers who helped save his life

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

16-year-old killed in LaPorte County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Fugitive Friday: October 27, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

News

Fugitive Friday: October 27, 2023

Fugitive Friday: October 27, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Reece Misura

Fugitive Friday: October 27, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago