Holcomb, Whitmer, direct flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Maine shooting victims

(WNDU) - Indiana and Michigan’s governors are directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Maine per President Biden’s order.

As of Thursday morning, at least 18 were killed and 13 were injured at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30. To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

