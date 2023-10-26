Gates of Granger hosting Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of events for kids and families across Michiana — including one that gives back!

Gates of Granger is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday where families from the community are invited to come out for free candy, a zoo exhibit, games, food trucks, and more!

The event also raises support and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Michiana Family Center, and SonSet Solutions.

Roberto Acosta of Gates of Granger and James Solarek of Michiana Family Center joined Lauren Moss on 16 News Now on Noon to talk more about the event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The event takes place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gates of Granger, which is located at 12815 State Road 23. For more information, click here.

