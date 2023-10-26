Gates of Granger hosting Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of events for kids and families across Michiana — including one that gives back!

Gates of Granger is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday where families from the community are invited to come out for free candy, a zoo exhibit, games, food trucks, and more!

The event also raises support and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Michiana Family Center, and SonSet Solutions.

Roberto Acosta of Gates of Granger and James Solarek of Michiana Family Center joined Lauren Moss on 16 News Now on Noon to talk more about the event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The event takes place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gates of Granger, which is located at 12815 State Road 23. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween

Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks on Oct. 13.

South Bend couple gets married at Niles Scream Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks on Oct. 13.

Halloween

4th annual ‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
A spooky-fun event is making its return back to the Elkhart Environmental Center for the fourth year in a row!

Halloween

525 Foundation hosting 4th annual Say Boo to Drugs event on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In addition to safe trick-or-treating, food vendors, and other activities, prevention information will be passed out to kids and parents.

Events

A photo rendering shows what the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center will look like.

South Bend approves $24.5M in funding for MLK Dream Center

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Natacha Casal
Tuesday marked 50 years since the opening of the original King Center, but also the day the future MLK Dream Center was approved for funding.

Latest News

Halloween

More than 30 businesses throughout southwestern Michigan are proudly displaying their decorated...

Voting underway for 2023 Pumpkins on Parade in St. Joseph

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
More than 30 businesses throughout southwestern Michigan are proudly displaying their decorated pumpkins now through Halloween as part of a friendly competition.

Events

(Photo by Katie Whitcomb/University of Notre Dame)

Kids invited to trunk-or-treat event at Robinson Community Learning Center

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The center will host a trunk-or-treat event for kids ages three to 12 this Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Halloween

How to help kids with sensory sensitivities celebrate Halloween

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Michelle Beliveau-Miner from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers in South Bend joined us on 16 Morning News Now to give advice on how to get through even the tamest party.

Events

Fashion will hit the streets of Warsaw this week when Glam Boutique hosts “Gala and the City.”...

Fashion show in Warsaw to raise funds for a good cause

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Fashion will hit the streets of Warsaw this Thursday when Glam Boutique hosts “Gala and the City" to raise funds for the Smithstrong Foundation.

Halloween

‘Zoo Boo’ returns to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend!

Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
If you’re looking for a family-fun trick-or-treat experience that’s more on the wild side, look no further than the Potawatomi Zoo!

Halloween

This is a file photo from Newton Park of a previous Trunk-or-Treat event.

Newton Park hosting annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Nikki Huff, a volunteer spokesperson from Newton Park, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about Saturday night’s event.