Contractor accused in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case testifies

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Archie Robinson III testified today in the South Bend Housing Authority fraud trial.

Robinson is one of six people who were charged in the case, and one of three to plead guilty. Archie Robinson’s contracting company, KTR did plenty of legitimate work for the Housing Authority.

At one point, he said it accounted for 85% of all his business.

Today, Robinson recalled a chance meeting at the baseball stadium with Albert Smith, who asked if Robinson wanted to make some extra money.

Robinson said he was told to submit invoices for work not performed.

He was also told to cash the checks he received and split the proceeds three ways between Archie Robinson, Albert Smith, and Tonya Robinson.

Robinson said he’d routinely drop off envelopes with $50s and $100s.

After Albert Smith quit working at the authority in 2019, Robinson said the checks kept coming. With the proceeds now split 50-50 with he and Tonya Robinson.

Archie Robinson said he was not related to Tonya Robinson.

