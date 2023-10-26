Attorney for Delphi murders suspect files motion to disqualify judge from case

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, an attorney for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen filed a motion to disqualify the presiding judge on the case.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Attorney Bradley Rozzi claims Judge Frances Gull ordered Rozzi and fellow attorney Andrew Baldwin to “cease work on Mr. Allen’s case” on Oct. 12 until they were set to appear in court on Oct. 19.

The filing goes on to say that the defense and prosecutor met prior to that court hearing on Oct. 19, where Allen’s attorneys were read a prepared statement by the judge that identified “gross negligence” in defense representation for Allen.

That gross negligence consists of a protected information leak to the media, in which Áine Cane and Kevin Greenlee of the “Murder Sheet” podcast claim they received crime scene photos that have not been released to the public. Allen’s legal team is accused of leaking those photos.

According to the filing, the judge gave the attorneys the choice to either voluntarily withdraw ahead of the hearing or go ahead and participate, resulting in the judge reading a prepared statement into the record and disqualifying the attorneys altogether.

The filing calls on the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct, which requires a judge to disqualify themself when the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

The filing alleges that Judge Gull “strong-armed” Allen’s attorneys and that within minutes of taking the bench on Oct. 19, she started the record and informed those in court that an “unexpected turn of events” had occurred with the defense team withdrawing from the case.

The filing says that the judge stated the circumstances were “clearly outside of our control” and that the only clarity offered up was entirely inconsistent with her actions in chambers just minutes earlier, which forced the attorneys’ withdrawal. The filing alleges that the judge’s behavior demonstrates the court’s lack of integrity and impartiality.

WTHR reports that a court administrator confirmed Rozzi has yet to file a motion to withdraw as representation in the case.

Judge Gull will likely reschedule Allen’s trial date and take up other preliminary matters at a court hearing on Oct. 31.

Read the entire filing below:

