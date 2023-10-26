Advertise With Us

All-City Choir performs concert at Adams High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? Singing in harmony!

That’s exactly what happened this evening at John Adams High School in South Bend. The South Bend Community School Corporation hosted its All-City Choir concert on Wednesday night.

Choir members from Adams, Riley, Clay, Jackson Middle, and LaSalle Academy all sang together!

“So the All-City Choir concert, what it is, is we get as many high school and middle school choirs in the South Bend School Corporation to get together and perform beautiful choral music. It’s a great learning opportunity for the students. They get to challenge themselves in the different music, as well as sing with their peers from other schools that they normally don’t get to sing with,” said Heather Ducharme, choir director at Adams.

This was the first All-City Choir concert in five years due to the pandemic and other reasons.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The university announced in an Instagram post that Kylee Kazenski will don the mascot’s iconic...
Notre Dame Leprechaun to be portrayed by female student at football game for very first time
Koontz Lake woman dies in Starke County crash
Hoosier Lottery
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County
Cody Kleitz
Elkhart man charged with open murder after crashing stolen car, killing passenger

Latest News

‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center
‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center
‘Tackle your Fitness’ this Saturday at the YMCA O’Brien Center
Oregon-Davis teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
SUV crashes into Cass County home after getting struck by another car
The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Mason Street in...
SUV crashes into Cass County home after getting struck by another car