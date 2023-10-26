All-City Choir performs concert at Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? Singing in harmony!

That’s exactly what happened this evening at John Adams High School in South Bend. The South Bend Community School Corporation hosted its All-City Choir concert on Wednesday night.

Choir members from Adams, Riley, Clay, Jackson Middle, and LaSalle Academy all sang together!

“So the All-City Choir concert, what it is, is we get as many high school and middle school choirs in the South Bend School Corporation to get together and perform beautiful choral music. It’s a great learning opportunity for the students. They get to challenge themselves in the different music, as well as sing with their peers from other schools that they normally don’t get to sing with,” said Heather Ducharme, choir director at Adams.

This was the first All-City Choir concert in five years due to the pandemic and other reasons.

