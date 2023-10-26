Ali on the Boulevard now offering permanent jewelry

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you spend way too much time on TikTok, you have probably seen some buzz about permanent jewelry.

It’s a trend that started about a year ago but is just now hitting the Michiana area. That’s why Ali Oesch, owner of Ali on the Boulevard in downtown South Bend, joined us on 16 Morning News Now!

According to InStyle, permanent jewelry means a piece is welded together or linked right onto your body, with no clasp or tie for easy removal. You’re meant to keep this item — usually a bracelet, anklet, or necklace — on 24/7 and never take it off.

Oesch told Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten more about the concept and how her shop is now offering it. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Ali on the Boulevard is located at 722 E. Jefferson Boulevard. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.