525 Foundation hosting 4th annual Say Boo to Drugs event on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a fun Halloween event in South Bend on Thursday that also hopes to spark an important conversation among families.

The 525 Foundation is hosting its 4th annual Say Boo to Drugs event at Howard Park in South Bend. In addition to safe trick-or-treating, food vendors, and other activities, prevention information will be passed out to kids and parents.

The 525 Foundation is a non-profit that educates teens and families about the dangers of drug use. It was created about eight years ago after Granger mother Becky Savage lost two of her sons to the accidental opioid overdose.

Becky Savage joined Lauren Moss on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about Thursday night’s event and the 525 Foundation’s mission. You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine.

For more information on the 525 Foundation, click here or follow them on Facebook.

