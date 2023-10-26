$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you purchased a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in southern Elkhart County, you should check your ticket carefully!

According to the Hoosier Lottery, someone matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at the BP at 72025 State Road 15, which is south of New Paris.

Officials say another $50,000 winning ticket was sold for Wednesday night’s drawing in Merrillville at Strack and Van Til #8781, which is located at 6001 Broadway.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday are 25-27-41-53-68 with the Powerball of 2. You can check your ticket by using the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

If you hold this ticket, the Hoosier Lottery suggests you take the following steps:

Ensure your ticket is in a secure place

Consider meeting with a financial advisor

Contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is an estimated $125 million.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.