4th annual ‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A spooky-fun event is making its return back to the Elkhart Environmental Center for the fourth year in a row!

The “Haunted Walk Through the Woods” has been a tradition for the workers and volunteers of the Elkhart Environmental Center. This year’s haunted walk was extended an extra day due to the event’s rising popularity.

“We started in 2020, and it was a smaller event,” said Emma Brewer, educational coordinator of the Elkhart Environmental Center. “We hadn’t done a Halloween event before, so a lot of the decorations we made or borrowed. My family, personally, is really into Halloween, and then each year we’ve grown the event and made it a little bigger.”

The Elkhart Environmental Center has options for the whole family, whether its the kid-friendly trail decorated with skeleton animals, fun-looking inflatables, and more. There’s also the real haunted woods, which has 10 to 15 volunteers dressed in all sorts of costumes ready to jump out and scare you!

Because of the expected turnout, the Elkhart Environmental Center recommends carpooling and to sign up for a parking ticket here.

The haunted walk is happening Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday 5 to 9 p.m.

The event is free, but the Elkhart Environmental Center does accept donations to continue putting on community events like this one.

The Elkhart Environmental Center is located at 1717 E. Lusher Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween

Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks on Oct. 13.

South Bend couple gets married at Niles Scream Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks on Oct. 13.

Halloween

525 Foundation hosting 4th annual Say Boo to Drugs event on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In addition to safe trick-or-treating, food vendors, and other activities, prevention information will be passed out to kids and parents.

Halloween

Gates of Granger hosting Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Gates of Granger is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday where families from the community are invited to come out for free candy, a zoo exhibit, games, food trucks, and more!

Events

A photo rendering shows what the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center will look like.

South Bend approves $24.5M in funding for MLK Dream Center

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Natacha Casal
Tuesday marked 50 years since the opening of the original King Center, but also the day the future MLK Dream Center was approved for funding.

Latest News

Halloween

More than 30 businesses throughout southwestern Michigan are proudly displaying their decorated...

Voting underway for 2023 Pumpkins on Parade in St. Joseph

Updated: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
More than 30 businesses throughout southwestern Michigan are proudly displaying their decorated pumpkins now through Halloween as part of a friendly competition.

Events

(Photo by Katie Whitcomb/University of Notre Dame)

Kids invited to trunk-or-treat event at Robinson Community Learning Center

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The center will host a trunk-or-treat event for kids ages three to 12 this Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Halloween

How to help kids with sensory sensitivities celebrate Halloween

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Michelle Beliveau-Miner from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers in South Bend joined us on 16 Morning News Now to give advice on how to get through even the tamest party.

Events

Fashion will hit the streets of Warsaw this week when Glam Boutique hosts “Gala and the City.”...

Fashion show in Warsaw to raise funds for a good cause

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Fashion will hit the streets of Warsaw this Thursday when Glam Boutique hosts “Gala and the City" to raise funds for the Smithstrong Foundation.

Halloween

‘Zoo Boo’ returns to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend!

Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
If you’re looking for a family-fun trick-or-treat experience that’s more on the wild side, look no further than the Potawatomi Zoo!

Halloween

This is a file photo from Newton Park of a previous Trunk-or-Treat event.

Newton Park hosting annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Nikki Huff, a volunteer spokesperson from Newton Park, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about Saturday night’s event.