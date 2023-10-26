4th annual ‘Haunted Walk Through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A spooky-fun event is making its return back to the Elkhart Environmental Center for the fourth year in a row!

The “Haunted Walk Through the Woods” has been a tradition for the workers and volunteers of the Elkhart Environmental Center. This year’s haunted walk was extended an extra day due to the event’s rising popularity.

“We started in 2020, and it was a smaller event,” said Emma Brewer, educational coordinator of the Elkhart Environmental Center. “We hadn’t done a Halloween event before, so a lot of the decorations we made or borrowed. My family, personally, is really into Halloween, and then each year we’ve grown the event and made it a little bigger.”

The Elkhart Environmental Center has options for the whole family, whether its the kid-friendly trail decorated with skeleton animals, fun-looking inflatables, and more. There’s also the real haunted woods, which has 10 to 15 volunteers dressed in all sorts of costumes ready to jump out and scare you!

Because of the expected turnout, the Elkhart Environmental Center recommends carpooling and to sign up for a parking ticket here.

The haunted walk is happening Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday 5 to 9 p.m.

The event is free, but the Elkhart Environmental Center does accept donations to continue putting on community events like this one.

The Elkhart Environmental Center is located at 1717 E. Lusher Avenue.

